Sheffield United: Blades braced for another Everton bid for Aaron Ramsdale

Sheffield United are bracing themselves for another bid from Everton for Aaron Ramsdale, their teenage goalkeeper, ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline.

The 18-year-old was the subject of one offer from the Premier League club yesterday, which was rejected, and Everton are thought to be considering another before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm.

Ramsdale has overtaken George Long in the goalkeeping pecking order at Bramall Lane this season and established himself as No.2, behind Simon Moore. He made his professional debut in United’s 6-0 FA Cup victory over Leyton Orient, and equipped himself well in their eventual exit at Bolton.

Chris Wilder, the United boss, told this newspaper last September that he has no fears over letting Ramsdale deputise for Moore - and Long could yet leave on loan before tonight’s deadline.

“The goalkeeping department is well stocked. There has to be competition in there and Rammers is on the bench. If anything happens to Simon, then he’ll go in. He has to perform in training and in matches to keep that [No.2] spot. He’s impressed us and he has to keep doing that. Knowing his attitude, I’m sure he will.”

Ramsdale is highly-rated by United’s coaching staff, and played 90 minutes of yesterday’s Professional Development League victory over Barnsley at Stocksbridge.