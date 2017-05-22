Sheffield United: Blades confirm signing of highly-rated defender Enda Stevens

Sheffield United have completed the signing of Enda Stevens.

The Portsmouth defender will officially join Chris Wilder’s side when his contract at Fratton Park expires next month.

Stevens, a former Republic of Ireland under-21 international, becomes the League One champions’ third close season capture following the arrival of Ched Evans and Nathan Thomas from Chesterfield and Hartlepool respectively.

United have also made an approach for Charlton Athletic forward Ricky Holmes, who played under Wilder at Northampton Town.