Sheffield United: Blades get ready to meet a former Saint

Jake Wright has praised Peterborough’s willingness to hand non-league players an opportunity in the professional game as he prepares for this afternoon’s visit to London Road.

Wright, the Sheffield United centre-half, was speaking as he prepares to lock horns with Junior Morias who has scored two goals in five appearances for Grant McCann’s side after being signed from St Albans City.

“Peterborough have a knack of picking up players from non-league,” Wright said. “They obviously scout it well, they’ve found that niche and there are talented players there. I thought they looked a really good side earlier this season, they got into some good areas and it’s going to be a tough game.”

Wright, who featured when United beat Peterborough at Bramall Lane earlier this term, represented Halifax Town and Crawley in the Conference Premier Division before arriving in South Yorkshire last summer. So, even though Chris Wilder yesterday warned his team not to underestimate the threat McCann’s men pose, the 30-year-old said: “Through the week we look at other teams and what their strengths and weaknesses are. We look at the best players, our shape and where we think we can exploit them. But at the end of the day it’s about what we do, if we turn up and play right, defend right and create chances, we have a chance of beating anyone in this league.”

Wright moved to The Shay after progressing through the ranks at Bradford City and Morias’ career has followed a similar path. Aged 21, he made nearly 30 appearances for Wycombe Wanderers before joining Boreham Wood ahead of his switch to Clarence Park.

United climbed back to the top of the League One table when they beat AFC Wimbledon 4-0 last weekend and Wright said: “It was good to be back to winning ways. We’ve had a tough few games and that was a tough one too. But we got the points and a clean sheet.”