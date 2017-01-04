Sheffield United: Blades hopeful of keeping on-loan duo ahead of key talks

Sheffield United will press Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley to resolve the immediate futures of Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Daniel Lafferty this week after completing the signature of Samir Carruthers from MK Dons.

Midfielder Carruthers agreed a three-and-a-half contract at Bramall Lane yesterday to become Chris Wilder’s first new signing of the January transfer window.

United, who are three points clear at the top of the League One table following their 3-1 victory over Bury, now want answers about whether or not Ebanks-Landell and Lafferty, on loan from Molineux and Turf Moor respectively, are likely to be recalled by their parent clubs before Saturday’s visit to Southend.

“Daniel and Ethan, we are still ongoing with that,” Wilder said. “We’ve got a bit of time now between this game and the weekend. We’ve got a few other bits and pieces too and we’ll try to get things done early.

“We don’t want to leave it until the end of the window. The players here and the players we’ll bring in, we’re pleased with them because they’re a tight group. Every player in that changing room has got a big part to play.”

Although United have yet to receive official confirmation regarding how Wolves and Burnley wish to proceed, they are confident both will remain in South Yorkshire until at least the end of the present campaign.

Wilder, who is unlikely to recall John Brayford from his loan at Burton Albion despite terminating Marc McNulty’s agreement with Bradford City, confirmed fellow striker Leon Clarke is set to miss the visit to Roots Hall with an ankle injury sustained during last weekend’s game with Northampton Town.

“Leon, the lad came right down the back of him and he’s got a badly swollen ankle,” Wilder said. “We’ve got a bit of time for the next one but he might not be okay for the weekend either. We’ll see.”