Sheffield United: Blades is a special club, says boss Chris Wilder after Legends appearance for charity

Boss Chris Wilder insists Sheffield United is a ‘special club’ after making a guest appearance in a Legends charity game alongside a host of ex-Blades on Saturday.

Wilder started in midfield alongside the likes of Michael Brown, Michael Tonge and Tony Agana against a team representing the Once Upon a Smile charity, made up of various stars of stage and screen.

Tonge scored twice in the first half before goals from Brown and Leigh Bromby saw United go 4-0 ahead, on their way to a 5-3 victory in front of a crowd of 2,530.

Emmerdale’s Danny Miller pulled two back for the celebrities, before Brown and a stunner from Neil Wainwright concluded the scoring.

And Wilder admitted: “It’s a special club, I’ve talked long and hard about it in the past.

“Look at Tongey, he was a fantastic player for United and comes back. And why not?

“The club should look after the ex-players, and they should really enjoy coming back here, and I’m sure they do.

“It was a brilliant turnout but I’m not surprised at this club, they come and support anyone who puts on a red and white shirt, whether they’re over-40s, the seniors or even the U18s last week.

“They get behind the club, it’s another healthy crowd for the charity, which is brilliant, and although my calf went after about 25 minutes, which I thought it would, it was a great afternoon.

“The lads really enjoyed it, it was a competitive game and there are some good guys out there.”