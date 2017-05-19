Sheffield United: Blades make approach for Charlton Athletic forward

Sheffield United have submitted a bid for Charlton Athletic forward Ricky Holmes, The Star understands.

Holmes, aged 29, played under Chris Wilder at Northampton Town and is the Londoners’ reigning player of the year.

United, who also hope to unveil Portsmouth’s Enda Stevens as their third new signing since being crowned League One champions, are believed to have made contact about Holmes earlier today.

Previously of Chelsmford, Portsmouth and Barnet, he scored 13 goals in 38 appearances last season.