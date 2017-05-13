Sheffield United: Blades make contract offer to young midfielder

Sheffield United plan to offer Ben Whiteman a new contract before loaning him to a League One club next season.

Chris Wilder confirmed talks with the midfielder and his representative have reached an advanced stage after he impressed coaching staff at Bramall Lane during a brief spell with Mansfield Town last term.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

Fellow Steelphalt Academy graduate Louis Reed is also expected to leave South Yorkshire on a temporary basis after finding opportunities in short-supply.

“Ben did really well there (at Field Mill) and that didn’t go unnoticed by us,” Wilder said. “We want to get him tied down and then get him out somewhere in League One. We think that would be great for his development. The same goes for the other young lads here too because we think they’ve got bright futures going forward here with us.”

David Brooks, who also progressed through United’s youth system, has already agreed a loan switch to Chesterfield as part of the deal which saw Ched Evans move in the opposite direction. Brooks made his senior debut when Leicester City’s under-23’s visited United for a Checkatrade Trophy tie in August.

“We think it will be a great move for Brooksy,” Wilder said. “Especially with the way Gary (Caldwell) there likes to play his football.”