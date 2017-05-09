Sheffield United: Blades monitoring former Aston Villa defender

Sheffield United are monitoring Portsmouth defender Enda Stevens, according to sources at Fratton Park.
The 26-year-old’s contract with Paul Cook’s side expires this summer and, despite offering him an extension, the former Chesterfield manager fears he is destined for Bramall Lane.
Stevens, who operates at left-back, joined Aston Villa from Shamrock Rovers in 2012 and represented Notts County, Doncaster Rovers and Northampton Town on loan before heading to Portsmouth.
