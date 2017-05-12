Sheffield United: Blades Nick Montgomery announces retirement from professional football - but will stay in Australia!

Sheffield United legend Nick Montgomery has confirmed his retirement from professional football.

The 35-year-old spent 14 years at United, playing in the Premier League, before leaving for Central Coast Mariners in Australia. He played 116 times in the A-League, before being named captain, and has called time on his career, accepting an off-field role with the club.

“I look back on my career with fond memories having played at the highest level but for me it’s good that I can carry on playing semi-pro for a while," Montgomery, who has agreed to have a short stint with Wollongong Wolves FC, said.

WATCH: Nick Montgomery's finest moments from his 14-year professional career

"This is a decision where I’ve put the family first, a decision that is perfect for our long term future here on the Central Coast, with the Mariners.

“I’ve been loyal since the day I started out my career. I spent 14 years at one club in England and five with one club here. I’ve never been one to jump ship, I always like a challenge, I’ve had great success and tough times both here and in England but I’m a loyal person who always wants to see a challenge through.

"I’m committed to making the club a better place and help the young pros. “There’s not much loyalty in football now but I’m proud to say that I only played for two clubs in my professional career.

“It’s not been the easiest decision in the world but I think it’s the right decision and right time at this stage in my career."