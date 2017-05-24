Sheffield United: Blades press ahead as the battle for Ricky Holmes intensifies

Sheffield United target Ricky Holmes will be offered a new deal by Charlton Athletic as manager Karl Robinson attempts to keep him out of the League One title-winners clutches and at The Valley next term.

As The Star revealed earlier this month, Holmes is the latest name on Chris Wilder’s wish-list as he strengthens his squad ahead of the forthcoming Championship campaign.

Ricky Holmes played under Chris Wilder at Northampton Town

Although Athletic publicly insist the 29-year-old is not for sale, privately they acknowledge the lure of playing for Wilder at a higher level could prove difficult to resist. The two men worked together at Northampton Town before leaving Sixfields last summer.

Robinson, who attempted to sign Samir Carruthers before he joined United four months ago, is expected to discuss the situation with Holmes and his representative shortly. Sources in London report the former MK Dons chief plans to table an improved contract as part of his drive to stave-off Wilder’s interest.

Holmes, Charlton’s reigning player-of-the-year, is scheduled to become a free agent in June 2018. He scored 13 goals, including one against United in March, last term.