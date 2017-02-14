Sheffield United: Blades receive triple boost ahead of Bristol Rovers test

Paul Coutts, Stefan Scougall and Ethan Ebanks-Landell are expected to be named in the Sheffield United squad which visits Bristol Rovers tonight, Alan Knill has confirmed.

The trio, who missed last weekend’s victory over Peterborough through injury, returned to training at the Steelphalt Academy yesterday and, barring any unexpected complications, will be available for selection against Daryl Clarke’s side.

Although United manager Chris Wilder discussed Coutts (ankle) and Ebanks-Landell (hip) following the 1-0 win at London Road, details of Scougall’s situation have only just emerged with Knill confirming: “Scouggs hurt his neck at home. It was one of those things we all do, something and nothing, which end up being quite sore. He turned his head to avoid a cupboard door and it just went. But he’s okay now.”

“What you want, from any player, is that they’re the same around the place whether they are in the starting eleven or not,” Knill, United’s assistant manager, added. “Scouggs is and I can’t praise his attitude enough.”

Although Coutts and Ebanks-Landell would both, in ordinary circumstances, get parachuted straight back into the team, the performances of Samir Carruthers and Chris Basham at Peterborough have given United’s coaching staff food for thought ahead of the meeting with Rovers. Wilder’s team moved five points clear of second-placed Scunthorpe, their nearest rivals in League One, following Billy Sharp’s 88th minute winner in Carmbridgeshire.

“Couttsy has been brilliant hasn’t he, something else,” Knill said. “And we all know what Ethan is about.”