Sheffield United: Blades set for double transfer deal joy

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, who is poised to sign Chesterfield’s Jay O’Shea on loan, last night insisted fellow new arrival James Hanson can help propel his team into the Championship next season.

Hanson, previously of Bradford City, is set to officially join the League One leaders before this evening’s meeting with Fleetwood Town after their £150,000 offer was accepted by the Valley Parade board.

Wilder, who also expects to unveil O’Shea later this week following talks with Gary Caldwell’s side, told The Star Hanson’s arrival means United are now better equipped to “overcome” to challenges they will face during the second-half of the campaign.

“He’s been at the centre of Bradford City’s promotion, their cup exploits and he gives us something different that can help us overcome situations we are likely to face between now and the end of the season,” Wilder said. “There are definitely goals for him here if we get it into the right areas as we have been doing.”

Hanson, aged 29, has scored nearly 100 goals since joining City from non-league Guiseley in 2009 and was a member of the squad which reached the League Cup final four years ago.

“The (January transfer) window is a pretty difficult one to work in,” Wilder added. “If you look around, not many deals are happening, especially for centre-forwards. Because of his age and upbringing, coming into the game late, I look at him as being 25 or 26 rather than 29. We’ll be delighted to get it done.”

James Hanson's move will be officially completed today. Picture Bruce Rollinson

O’Shea, meanwhile, is set to follow Hanson to Bramall Lane after informing Chesterfield he wants to link-up with Wilder’s squad.

The Irishman’s former clubs include Birmingham City and MK Dons but, with his contract set to expire in June, Chesterfield’s director of football Chris Turner acknowloedged: “After being made aware of interest from Sheffield United, Jay spoke to Gary Caldwell on Friday and expressed a desire to go,” he said. “Gary has some targets in mind and any departures will allow him to re-build his squad by bringing players in.”