Sheffield United: Blades set for windfall as Harry Maguire joins Leicester City for £17million from Hull City

Sheffield United are set to receive a welcome cash boost after former Blades defender Harry Maguire completed his move to Leicester City.

The 24-year-old's move to Leicester could be worth as much as £17m - and The Star understands that United inserted a sell-on clause, thought to be 10 per cent of any profit made, into the deal which took Maguire to Hull in the summer of 2014.

The defender was about to enter the final year of his contract with Hull and becomes Craig Shakespeare's first signing since he took over as Leicester's full-time manager last week.

“It’s obviously a very exciting time for myself," Maguire, who has signed a five-year deal, said.

"Once I had my eyes on this club, I always wanted to join. Thankfully I’m here so I can’t wait to get the season started and kick on.

“There were a number of clubs interested, but when I met the manager here, he pretty much swayed it into the direction of this club. He showed me the way that the Club is going. It’s on the up and it looks very promising for the future, so credit to the gaffer.

“You can see that with the structure of the club, it’s going to look upwards rather than down so that was a big reason why, as soon as I knew there was an interest, I wanted to jump at the opportunity.”

Maguire was a stand out in the middle of Hull’s defence last season despite their relegation to the Championship, with the young defender picking up the Players’ Player of the Year and Fans’ Player of the Year awards.