Sheffield United: Blades set for windfall as Leicester agree to pay £17million for Hull City defender Harry Maguire

Sheffield United are set to receive a welcome cash boost after Hull City accepted Leicester's £17million bid for former Blades defender Harry Maguire.

The 24-year-old's move to Leicester could be confirmed by the weekend, subject to the player agreeing personal terms and passing a medical.

The Star understands that United inserted a sell-on clause, thought to be 10 per cent of any profit made, into the deal which took Maguire to Hull in the summer of 2014 - so the clause should be worth upwards of £1million.

The defender was about to enter the final year of his contract with Hull and will become Craig Shakespeare's first signing since he took over as Leicester's full-time manager last week.

Maguire was a stand out in the middle of Hull’s defence last season despite their relegation to the Championship, with the young defender picking up the Players’ Player of the Year and Fans’ Player of the Year awards.