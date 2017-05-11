Sheffield United: Blades striker attracts interest from the Championship and newly promoted Portsmouth

Portsmouth are expected to explore the possibility of signing Marc McNulty when he leaves Sheffield United next month.

Sources at Fratton Park, where the centre-forward enjoyed a productive spell on loan two seasons ago, last night predicted manager Paul Cook will consider making an approach for the player as he attempts to build on the club’s League Two title triumph.

But Portsmouth could face competition on both sides of the border for the 24-year-old Scot’s services after The Star discovered an unnamed Championship club were monitoring his situation in South Yorkshire before Chris Wilder’s appointment 12 months ago.

McNulty scored 12 goals in only 25 starts on the south coast after suffering from a dearth of opportunities following Nigel Clough’s departure in 2015 and remains a hugely popular figure among supporters there.

Having returned to South Yorkshire following Wilder’s arrival, he spent the first-half of last term at Bradford City before being recalled and then informed United would not be offering him a new contract when his present deal expires this summer.

McNulty finished his first season at Bramall Lane as United’s joint-leading goalscorer after arriving from Livingston in 2014. But Nigel Clough’s departure, combined with his successor Nigel Adkins’ decision to overhaul the first-team squad, denied him the opportunity to build upon that achievement before Wilder took over the reins.

