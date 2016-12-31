Sheffield United: Blades target Manchester United youngster Joe Riley in January

Sheffield United are monitoring Manchester United youngster Joe Riley, The Star can reveal.

Riley, who can operate either as a winger or in a more defensive role, has been identified as a potential target by the League One club ahead of next month's transfer window.

Although Chris Wilder has refused to divulge too many details about his recruitment plans, a replacement for the injured Harry Chapman is known to feature among United's list of priorities.

The England under-20 international, on loan from Middlesbrough, has returned to Teesside after damaging an ankle before the recent FA Cup tie against Bolton Wanderers.

Riley, aged 20, has made two senior appearances for Jose Mourinho's side since progressing through the youth system at Old Trafford.