Sheffield United: Blades unveil new kit for Championship challenge

Sheffield United have unveiled their new home kit for the 2017/18 season.

Designed with kit partner Adidas, the shirt features the traditional red and white stripes and also black sleeves and a black side panel.

"Once again Adidas have provided us with a striking bespoke kit, that will very much look the part as the Blades forge into the new season in the Championship," said Blades head of commercial Paul Reeves.

Teletext Holidays will be the front of shirt sponsor while Doordeals will remain back of shirt sponsor.

The kit will be on sale at the Blades Superstore and sufcdirect.co.uk from 9am Thursday June 15.

Shirts are priced from £30 (juniors) and £45 (adults), shorts are priced from £25 and socks from £12.