Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says team agree with Billy Sharp on hopes of 'beating Owls twice next season'

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has joked that his team are behind striker Billy Sharp's comments that he wants city rivals Wednesday to fail in their bid for promotion - so the Blades can "beat them twice next season."

Blades skipper Sharp was asked if he'd prefer Wednesday to win promotion to the Premier League or face his side next season and admitted: "I hope they lose in the final of the play-offs on penalties, so they don't have as much rest as we do, and then I hope we play them next season and beat them twice."

United are looking forward to Championship football next season - the same league the Owls currently play in - after their promotion from League One was confirmed at the weekend, with victory over Northampton Town.

And now manager Wilder admitted everyone at the club is singing from the same hymn sheet when it comes to Sharp's comments.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, he laughed: "He is saying what a lot of us think so I'll be a little bit more diplomatic about it.

"It is a fantastic footballing city and you do not get any guarantees because you are a big club on anything. We have earned the right to play in the Championship next season and we would love to have two games against our rivals across the city."

Billy Sharp.

He added: "Around the area there is a lot of clubs and we will be looking forward to all those games."