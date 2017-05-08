Sheffield United: Ched Evans move to Blades nears completion

Sheffield United expect to finalise the transfer of Ched Evans later this week after holding further talks with the Chesterfield centre-forward and his representative.

Members of the League One champions’ hierarchy met with agents acting on behalf of Evans over the weekend as he prepares to complete his return to Bramall Lane.

The former Wales international scored 48 goals in 113 appearances for United following a £3m move from Manchester City in 2009 but, after resurrecting his career following a well-documented off-the-pitch issue, spent last term at the Proact Stadium.

Chris Wilder’s side, who are also monitoring goalkeeper Neil Etheridge’s situation at Walsall, have agreed to pay an undisclosed six figure sum, thought to be in the region of £500,000, to acquire the 28-year-old’s services.

Evans, who earlier this year won lengthy legal battle to clear his name after being convicted of rape in 2012, signed a 12 month contract extension with Gary Caldwell’s side four months ago.

That development came less than 12 weeks after he was found not guilty of the offence at a retrial ordered by the Court of Appeal who had earlier quashed his conviction.

Evans appeared set to rejoin United following his release from prison in 2014 although the club later withdrew an offer for him to use their training facilities; attributing the decision to “mob-like behaviour.”

Although 35 of Evans’ goals for the club came in the third tier, he netted 10 times in only 20 starts during an earlier spell on loan with Norwich City.