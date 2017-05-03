Sheffield United: Ched Evans signing moves a step closer after Chesterfield striker passes Blades medical

Ched Evans' return to Bramall Lane has moved a step closer after the Chesterfield striker passed a Sheffield United medical.

Ashley Carson, the Chesterfield director, confirmed that they are in 'advanced talks' with United over Evans, and he expects a deal to be concluded next week.

As part of the transfer David Brooks, the talented young United midfielder, will join Chesterfield on a season-long loan as they prepare for life in League Two.

Kevin McCabe admitted yesterday, at United's open-top bus celebrations after winning the League One title, that Evans is close to rejoining United and added: "It'll be great to have Ched back."

The Welsh international striker was jailed for rape in 2012, but his conviction was overturned and he was found not guilty at a retrial.