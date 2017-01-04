Sheffield United: Chris Wilder is nominated for Manager of the Month award

Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder has been nominated for December’s League One Manager of the Month award.

The 49-year-old was shortlisted after leading his team to four consecutive League One wins before they secured a fifth, at Bury, on Monday afternoon.

Fleetwood Town’s Uwe Rosler, Keith Hill of Rochdale and Phil Brown, whose Southend side host United this weekend, are also vying for the award.

“(Wilder) ended the year as he ended last season with Northampton, with his side top of their division,” a statement, issued on behalf of the competition’s organisers Sky Bet, read. “Victory over his former club was one of four in a perfect month for his new charges, with nine goals scored and just one conceded.”

Former Ipswich Town manager George Burley, Sky Sports’ English Football League expert Don Goodman; EFL marketing director Drew Barrand, League Managers’ Association director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet football trading manager Paul Lowery sit on the judging panel. The winner is scheduled to be announced on Friday.