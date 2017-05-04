Sheffield United: Chris Wilder prepares for a playing comeback

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has agreed to appear in next weekend’s Blades Legends fundraising match at Bramall Lane.

The 49-year-old, whose team were crowned League One champions last season, will feature alongside the likes of Chris Morgan, Tony Agana, Rob Kozluk and Robert Page against a team of television stars from shows including Emmerdale, The Voice and Hollyoaks.

Dave McCarthy, United’s operations director, said: “We are delighted that Chris is lining up for our legends team. We’re so excited about the charity match as it’s not only great to see former United players come back to Bramall Lane and watch the celebrities battle it out, but it’s all for a great cause.”

Paddy Kenny, Carl Asaba, Michael Tonge, Leigh Bromby and Chris Armstrong are also scheduled to take part for the Legends while Danny Miller, Antony Quinlan, Nico Mirallegro, Ben Ryan Davies and Cam Moore are set to represent the Celebrities.

Jake Quickenden from The X Factor and I’m a Celebrity, Charlie Quirke and Shane Richie Junior have confirmed they plan to attend.

“The proceeds will go towards the Once Upon a Smile charity and our academy,” McCarthy added. “They are both worthy causes who will benefit from funds raised. We look forward to seeing lots of Blades fans there.”

Blades Legends versus the Celebrity XI, sponsored by Singh’s Convenience Stores, takes place on Saturday 13 May 13 (kick-off 2pm). Tickets, priced at £6 for adults and £3 for under-16’s, are available either in advance or on the day.

VIP packages, including hospitality, are available upon request.