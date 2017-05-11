Sheffield United: Chris Wilder’s recruitment drive gathers pace as winger comes under the spotlight

Chris Wilder has underlined his desire to complete the majority of Sheffield United’s summer transfer business early after it emerged Nathan Thomas is the latest player being monitored by the League One champions.

Thomas, the Hartlepool winger, is understood to have been the subject of an exploratory approach from Bramall Lane earlier this week after also attracting interest from Championship club Fulham.

United began their latest recruitment drive by re-signing Ched Evans, their former striker, from Chesterfield on Monday while Portsmouth’s Enda Stevens is another name on Wilder’s wanted-list.

Thomas, aged 22, progressed through the ranks at Sunderland before completing spells with Darlington, Plymouth Argyle, Mansfield and Motherwell. He moved to Victoria Park in January last year and, despite scoring nine goals in 34 outings, was unable to prevent David Hodgson’s side being relegated from League Two.

Wigan, Charlton Athletic, Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers are among those to have watched Thomas in action since his return to the North-East. Charlton are thought to have considered lodging a £750,000 bid although Hartlepool’s slide into the National League is likely to have lowered the youngster’s valuation considerably.

