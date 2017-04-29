Sheffield United: Chris Wilder wants his title-winning team to make even more history

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder believes reaching 100 points would be a fitting tribute to his title-winning team.

The League One champions will become the first Yorkshire club to achieve the feat since York City in 1984 if they beat Chesterfield in tomorrow’s final match of the season at Bramall Lane.

Over 30,000 supporters are expected to watch the meeting with Gary Caldwell’s side and Wilder said: “It will be a special day to end a special season and, for the boys, it’s fully, fully deserved. However you want to look at it, objectively or subjectively, it’s been superb.

“To have the opportunity to get to 100 points, the first club since York in the region to do that, it would be something. To finish off like that, in front of our fantastic, passionate supporters, would be something else.

“All the plaudits for them are fully deserved. You can only get what gets put in front of you.

“But although everyone talks about team spirit, togetherness and all of that, these lads have played some fantastic football. They’ve entertained and had a right go all the way through.”

Chris Wilder has paid tribute to his players: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

United, 14 points clear of second-placed Bolton Wanderers, have claimed 29 wins and scored 89 goals since appointing Wilder in May.

“Ninety-seven points is tough enough,” he added. “To get to 100 would be special. I’ve told these lads, how people talk about the big moments here in glowing terms. It makes no odds about the division.

Yes, this club has played in higher divisions and including the Premier League. But the togetherness of this group is there to be seen in every aspect. The same goes for the points tally and the goals too.”

United secured promotion when they beat Northampton Town earlier this month before guaranteeing top spot after overcoming Port Vale.

Sheffield United are the League One champions

Asked when he first suspected 100 points might be a realistic target, Wilder said: “About a month ago, I said we were powering towards the finishing line. The way they went about Bradford at home and then Saturday at MK Dons, which I potentially thought was the hardest one with their home record and technical players. I thought we were in second gear and absolutely boshed it with the way we controlled the game. We want to finish the job on Sunday.”