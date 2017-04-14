Sheffield United: Chris Wilder will have the ‘hump’ if the title goes begging

Chris Wilder has warned he will have “the right hump” if poor attitudes wreck Sheffield United’s League One title dream.

After securing promotion back to the Championship by beating Northampton last weekend, United enter today’s game at Port Vale nine points ahead of second-placed Bolton Wanderers with only four matches remaining.

With a positive result potentially guaranteeing his team top spot in the division - Phil Parkinson’s side visit Oldham Athletic tomorrow - Wilder said: “The title is massive for us. We want to be the best team in the competition.

“There’s no let up from me, none whatsoever. There might have been a few boys a little taken aback by my attitude over the last few days but they shouldn’t be.

“This is just as important as any other game. If we get a result, hopefully the win that we are after, we go a long way towards securing what we want. To be honest, if this game or any game is settled on attitude, I’ll have the right hump.”

“I don’t want this to come down to our attitude,” Wilder added. “We’ve got to be all out.”

United travel to Staffordshire with no fresh injury concerns after stretching their unbeaten run to 13 games six days ago. Relegation-threatened Vale, managed by former United midfielder Michael Brown, hope Remie Streete and Jerome Thomas will return to boost their injury-ravaged squad.

“We celebrated after the Northampton game but then it was back to work,” Wilder said. “We trained at a high intensity, all of the lads will tell you that, we were full tilt again.

“The message was ‘nothing changes.’ I don’t ever want that to be labelled at us, that we’re a team that didn’t turn-up, no matter what the situation.

“Nothing changes and that is even more important now. It really is. If people do slip out of that mindset, then they’ll be a reminder from their fellow players and if not them, then me and the staff.”