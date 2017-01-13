Sheffield United: Daniel Lafferty’s move to Bramall Lane is confirmed

Daniel Lafferty’s move from Burnley to Sheffield United has been confirmed.

The Northern Ireland international, who has spent the past five months at Bramall Lane on loan, signed a two-and-a-half year contract with Chris Wilder’s side after passing his medical earlier this week.

“Dan has been brilliant for us and he is another who has played a big part in helping us get to where we are now,” Wilder, manager of the League One leaders, said. “He is an international footballer who has played the majority of his football in this country in the Championship and he has proved himself to be a dependable performer.”

Lafferty, aged 27, has tasted defeat just once in 22 appearances for United. Although Burnley are believed to have let him depart on a free transfer, The Star understands officials at Turf Moor have inserted a sell-on clause and other performance-related payments into the deal.

“Dan has been part of the success Burnley have enjoyed over recent times and I’m delighted and thankful to our board for their continued backing,” Wilder added.

Meanwhile, James Wallace has left United by mutual consent.