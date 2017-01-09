Sheffield United: Ethan Ebanks-Landell to remain a Blade for rest of season

Ethan Ebanks-Landell will spend the rest of the season at Sheffield United, the League One leaders confirmed this afternoon.

The defender joined United on a season-long loan deal in August, but parent club Wolves had an option to recall him this month. But the highly-rated 24-year-old will now stay in South Yorkshire for the rest of the season after talks between Bramall Lane officials and their counterparts at Wolves.

"Ethan has been superb and it's fantastic for us and him that he will be here until the end of the campaign," Chris Wilder, the United manager, said.

"We've had constant dialogue with Wolves throughout his loan and we have to thank them for giving us permission for him to stay for the remainder of the season."

The defender has also signed a new three-and-a-half year deal at Molineux. He has played 21 times for United, scoring five goals, and has tasted defeat in a United shirt only once.

"We've got the goals in our head that we want to achieve and being top of the league obviously puts us in good stead to achieve them," he said.





"But we're just going to take it one game at a time and, personally, I'm enjoying my football at United. The fans have taken to me well and the boys in the changing room have taken to me well.



"I've got a song and I've never had a song before so that's a completely new experience."



