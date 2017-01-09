Sheffield United: Ex-Blades striker Jordan Slew helps Plymouth Argyle earn money-spinning replay with Liverpool

Has the FA Cup lost some of its allure?

It is fast becoming an annual debate in this country.

But the magic of the world’s oldest cup competition was certainly up to its old tricks at Anfield yesterday, with former Sheffield United man Jordan Slew helping League Two Plymouth Argyle secure a goalless draw at Premier League title contenders Liverpool.

Slew, who was tipped for the top when breaking through the Blades’ youth system, played a key role in the Pilgrims earning a third round replay and bringing the seven-time FA Cup winners back to Home Park.

Having caught the eye at Bramall Lane, where he had been since joining the club at the age of 11, he made the switch to Blackburn Rovers for a reported fee of £1.1m on transfer deadline day in August 2011.

However, his dream move to the Premier League didn’t plan out as he’d hoped, as he joined Stevenage in March 2012 on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Despite Blackburn’s relegation to the Championship that summer, his chances remained limited as he was shipped out on loan again, this time to Oldham Athletic.

Loan spells with Rotherham, Ross County and Port Vale followed, before he joined Cambridge United on a permanent basis in the summer of 2015.

He then signed for Chesterfield in February 2016, once again linking up with former Blades boss Danny Wilson. But after making just seven substitute appearances for the Spireites, he was released at the end of last term.

But Slew now appears a settled man following his decision to join League Two promotion hopefuls Plymouth.

He is securing regular, first-team football and is impressing at Home Park as the Pilgrims look to put last season’s Play-Off Final heartbreak at Wembley behind them.

Slew and his Argyle teammates will now be hoping they can go one better next week and send Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool crashing out of the FA Cup.