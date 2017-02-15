Sheffield United: Fears allayed over Simon Moore’s suspected broken nose

Sheffield United goalkeeper Simon Moore will be fit for Saturday’s top of the table clash with Scunthorpe, assistant manager Alan Knill has insisted, despite suffering a suspected broken nose during last night’s stalemate with Bristol Rovers.

Moore was injured during the second-half of a match which, despite finishing all-square, saw Chris Wilder’s side remain five points clear of their rivals from north Lincolnshire ahead of Saturday’s game at Bramall Lane.

Caolan Lavery shows his frustration during the Blades 0-0 draw at Bristol Rovers Simon Bellis/Sportimage

But Knill dismissed fears the 26-year-old is in danger of missing a fixture which could go a long way towards deciding the outcome of this season’s title race, saying: “Simon will be okay (for Scunthorpe), there’s no fears about that. He’s a ‘keeper and it doesn’t matter if they do something like that.

“Joking aside, I think it just goes to show what the lads are prepared to do to keep the ball out of our net.

“We always want to win but they’ll put themselves on the line to make sure that we don’t lose too. You can’t buy that.”

United, who yesterday announced plans for an ambitious redevelopment of land around their stadium, made five changes for the visit to the Memorial Stadium. Leading goalscorer Billy Sharp started on the bench before being introduced by Wilder after the break although fellow centre-forward James Hanson missed-out through injury.

“He (Hanson) should also be okay for Scunthorpe,” Knill said. “He had a bit of a problem with his groin on Monday so we didn’t want to take the risk.”

Caolan Lavery, John Fleck and Jay O’Shea all went close for United before Rovers took charge during the closing stages.

“Listen, this is a really tough place to come and they (Rovers) will cause people all manner of problems here,” Knill added. “I thought we dominated for 70 minutes and then, credit to them, they came on strong towards the end. But we had people throwing themselves in front of the ball and digging in when required. Billy got a cut himself after coming back to defend.”

Meanwhile, director Scott McCabe says plans to build a new club superstore, residential accommodation and business centre at Bramall Lane will help United return to “the upper levels of the English game.”

“Significantly it is part of a route we are taking whereby we have identified several opportunities to further develop and improve the ground and the immediate surrounding area as we seek to build a broader commercial, leisure and entertainment offer,” McCabe said. “Developing additional revenue streams (will) support the aim of supporting United’s return to the upper levels of the English game.”