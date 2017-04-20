Sheffield United: Former Sheffield United defender is taken to hospital

Former Sheffield United defender Ugo Ehiogu has been taken to hospital after collapsing at Tottenham Hotspur’s training ground earlier today.

Ehiogu, now the Premier League club’s under-23 coach, received treatment from Spurs’ medical staff before being transferred by ambulance.

The exact nature or seriousness of his condition is not yet known but a statement, issued by White Hart Lane, said: “Everyone at the club sends their best wishes to Ugo and his family. We shall continue to provide updates when we have further information.”

Ehiogu, aged 44, joined United after being released by Rangers in January 2008. He retired a year later following a trial with MK Dons.