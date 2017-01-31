Sheffield United: ‘Handful’ Hanson is an astute signing for Blades, says Collins

Sheffield United’s decision to sign James Hanson, the former Bradford City striker, has been given the thumbs up - by a former Blade who knows how difficult he is to handle.

Hanson, who stands at 6ft 4in, made the switch from West to South Yorkshire last week after a deal, thought to be worth around £150,000, was agreed between the two county rivals.

And Neill Collins, who came up against Hanson five times in his United career before leaving to join USA side Tampa Bay Rowdies, told The Star from Florida that Hanson is an “astute signing”.

“Even on an off day, James is a handful,” the Scot said.

“He’s excellent in the air and very physical, so I think it is an astute signing. I am not sure he will score a barrel load of goals but whether starting or coming off the bench, he could prove vital in the run in.

“I imagine many teams will sit deep at Bramall Lane and having the option to cross the ball to him will be vital and will create room for other players, as he always attracts defenders and creates space for others.

Bradford City's James Hanson, collides with Sheffield United's Neill Collins, and Harry Maguire

“Some seem concerned that it is a short term signing but the aim is to get out this league. If we had a player like James in the last few years, we would have been much better off.”

Hanson is set to make his United debut this weekend, when Chris Wilder’s side host AFC Wimbledon at Bramall Lane.