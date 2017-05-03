Sheffield United: Has Harry Chapman just waved goodbye to Bramall Lane?

Harry Chapman has cast doubt on his long-term future with Sheffield United by appearing to suggest he will return to his parent club Middlesbrough next season.

The England under-20 international helped Chris Wilder’s side lift the League One title after leaving Teesside on loan in July.

Although injury threatened to curtail his time in South Yorkshire, the teenager’s temporary agreement was renewed during the January transfer window.

Writing on social media, Chapman said: “Well, my time at The Blades has come to an end, (it’s) been a season of ups and downs for me personally but I couldn’t have asked for a better end to the season. Would like to thank everyone involved with the club from the gaffer and his staff to all the players, I’ve made friends for life!”

Chapman, aged 19, made 14 appearances for United following his arrival at Bramall Lane. However, after damaging ankle ligaments before November’s FA Cup tie with Bolton Wanderers, he featured only three times during the second-half of the campaign.

Wilder, speaking earlier this year, suggested he could explore the possibility of working with Chapman again. But Middlesbrough’s decision to sack manager Aitor Karanka - a permanent replacement for the Spaniard is yet to be identified - has complicated the situation.

“Massive thanks to the fans for sticking with me and the team all year, (it) wouldn’t have been possible without you lot,” Chapman continued. “Hopefully our paths cross again, all the best.”