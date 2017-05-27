Sheffield United: How Nathan Thomas put Sheffield United before his own pocket

Chris Wilder has revealed Nathan Thomas proved his desire to join Sheffield United by rejecting a more lucrative offer from hometown club Middlesbrough.

The League One champions won the race for the 22-year-old’s services when they signed him from Hartlepool earlier this month.

Enda Stevens has also arrived at Bramall Lane

And Wilder, who last night confirmed he is pressing ahead with bids for Ricky Holmes and Ryan Leonard, admitted Thomas had won the respect of coaching staff by putting Bramall Lane before his own pocket.

“I’ve got to say, for the boy to turn down double his money at Middlesbrough, on his own doorstep, I think that is a right tick in the box for us,” Wilder said. “It tells you a lot about the type of person he is.

“Okay, he might have looked at it and thought he’s got more chance of starting here that at Boro but whatever; it tells you something about his character and commitment. It speaks volumes about what’s important to him and about the type of lad he is.”

United have also unveiled Ched Evans and Enda Stevens since winning promotion with further offers, for Charlton Athletic forward Holmes and Southend midfielder Leonard, set to be tabled next week.

Chris Wilder.

Stevens, who arrived from Portsmouth, will compete with Daniel Lafferty for the left wing-back role and Wilder said: “The same goes for Enda, in terms of that determination to come here. He’s shown it by making it clear he’s happy to come and uproot.

“That’s what you want to see from your players and that’s what we have seen as well; from the ones who are already here and also from all of those who have come in. We want that character and that desire because you really can’t put a price on it. It’s one of the most important things you can have as an individual and throughout the group as a whole.”