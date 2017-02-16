Sheffield United: Huge Bramall Lane backing can help give Blades the edge in crucial double-header

Sheffield United are banking on the roar of the Bramall Lane crowd to play its part as the Blades make a return home on Saturday for the first of a crucial double-header.

Two games on the road which reaped four points, backed by an impressive travelling support, should see United go into the weekend clash with Scunthorpe full of confidence.

Alan Knill and boss Chris Wilder

A hard-fought victory at Peterborough United was followed up by an equally gruelling draw with Bristol Rovers on Tuesday, leaving the Blades five points clear of their closest League One rivals, though having played a game more.

Assistant manager Alan Knill knows that the support will have a huge part to play when the Iron visit Sheffield and then when current third-placed side Bolton arrive the following week.

“We go into every game trying to win it but four points from two very tough away games, we’re pretty satisfied with that, yes,” said Knill.

“Both teams (Peterborough and Bristol Rovers) will cause anyone problems, particularly at home, and now we’ve got two very difficult games coming up at home.

“We’ll approach each one as it comes. Obviously we know our crowd are going to be right behind us. To take 4,000 away and then one and a half, to Bristol on a Tuesday night, that’s something else. They’re a big part of what we’re trying to do.”

And while there’s no doubting the importance of these next two games, Knill adds that it’s too soon for them to be deemed as season-defining.

“It’s far too early to talk of titles or promotions yet,” he said. “There’s too much football to be played.”