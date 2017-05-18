Sheffield United: 'I can't wait for challenge of Championship... and Steel City derby against Wednesday' says Blades skipper Billy Sharp

Blades striker Billy Sharp admits he is delighted that Sheffield United will lock horns with city rivals Wednesday next season after their promotion from League One.

Sharp captained his boyhood club to the League One title and scored 30 goals along the way as United reclaimed their Championship place after six years in exile.

Last night, Wednesday were beaten by Huddersfield Town on penalties in their play-off semi-final second leg at Hillsborough - meaning the two Steel City sides will play each other next season for the first time since the 2011/12 season.

And Sharp wrote on Twitter: "Really looking forward to the challenge next season and really happy the Steel City derby is back.

"After sitting down while on holiday and reflecting on the amazing season that has just happened for me personally and collectively, I would like to thank all you fans for your support towards the manager [Chris Wilder], his staff, myself and my teammates.

"To be captain of the team/club that I've supported all my life was a huge honour and a dream, to not only win promotion but be champions and get the 100 points. I'd like to thank the manager for showing faith in me and giving me the armband, and I'd like to thank my teammates for believing in each other and all pulling in the same direction.

"Team spirit is a huge part of being successful and we had that in abundance."