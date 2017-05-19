Sheffield United: ‘I’d have regretted not taking this job forever’

Chris Wilder has admitted he would not have been able to live with himself if he had rejected the chance to manage Sheffield United last summer.

The 49-year-old, who took charge at Bramall Lane 12 months ago, was speaking after leading the club he has supported since childhood to promotion from League One.

Marc McNulty jas joined Coventry City �2016 Sport Image all rights reserved

Wilder said: “When the job was floating about in the summer, when I got offered it I don’t think I could have lived with myself if I hadn’t taken it on. I remember sat there in August, when we only had a point on the board, thinking have I done the right thing? Joking aside, I always believed in what we were doing and believed in the lads.”

“Earlier in my career, it wasn’t a case of worrying about whether the chance would ever come up or obsessing over having to do it at some point,” he added. “But, when the opportunity arose, how could I say no? Everybody knows it’s my club and what I think of it.”

United, who finished 14 points ahead of second-placed Bolton Wanderers, have signed Ched Evans and Nathan Thomas in preparation for the new Championship campaign.

But Marc McNulty, whose contract is set to expire next month, last night agreed to join Coventry City. Portsmouth, Bristol Rovers and Mansfield Town had also been monitoring his situation.

Sheffield United romped to the League One title

Mark Robins, the City manager, said: “We’re delighted to sign Marc, after beating a number of clubs to secure his signature.”