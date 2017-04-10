Sheffield United: I hope Sheffield Wednesday lose in play-off final - so we can beat them twice next season, says Blades skipper Billy Sharp

Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp admits he wants city rivals Wednesday to lose in the Championship play-off final - so his promoted Blades can "beat them twice next season".

United can look forward to Championship football after their promotion from League One was confirmed at the weekend, with victory over Northampton Town.

Sharp capped off a fine weekend by being named the EFL League One Player of the Season on Sunday evening, and Chris Wilder and his men have now set their sights on sealing the divisional title.

And boyhood Blade Sharp, talking on TalkSport to Ian Abrahams, admitted when asked about Wednesday: "I hope they lose in the final of the play-offs on penalties, so they don't have as much rest as we do, and then I hope we play them next season and beat them twice."

Sharp's comments may possibly have been a little tongue-in-cheek, but his target of the title is altogether more serious.

"We'll go back to work on Monday and we want to make sure we finish the job, so we can celebrate properly as champions," the 26-goal striker added.

"When the gaffer came in, he made it clear that he wanted to keep things as simple as possible, and he's not gone away from that all season. He drilled into the boys what he wants and I'm buzzing for him as a Blade.

"I'm a Blade too and I'm trying to get a few of the boys to join me in that! But they've been fantastic, and hopefully we can go one step further now and finish the job."

