Sheffield United: ‘I’m glad I’m playing with James Hanson now, not against’

Billy Sharp is backing James Hanson to be a hit at Bramall Lane as the former Bradford City centre-forward prepares to make his Sheffield United debut.

Hanson, who joined Chris Wilder’s side last month, is expected to feature against AFC Wimbledon this afternoon following a £150,000 transfer from Valley Parade.

United enter the match second in the League One table but without a win in three outings and Sharp, the club’s leading goalscorer, said: “I think it showed against Fleetwood last time out, we could have done with someone like him. He will be a good addition, knows the league, and he’s been really successful for Bradford at what he does. Hopefully, he can bring that to us.

“We have probably lacked a few leaders on the pitch in the last few games, when it hasn’t been going quite right. Everybody knows that, we have highlighted that, and we need to make sure everyone comes out of themselves and helps each other out.

“He’s going to be brilliant at both ends of the pitch, and I believe he will be a leader.”

Hanson, aged 29, is regarded as one of the Football’s League’s most combative strikers and Sharp joked: “He’s been horrible to me off the pitch, asking for 10 tickets for Saturday. No, he’s a nice lad and settled in well. He’s a tough striker to play against, a handful, and I am just glad he’s on our side.”

Chris Wilder completed seven deals during the transfer window last month. Pic David Klein/Sportimage

Sharp, who turns 31 tomorrow, also praised the arrival of Jay O’Shea on loan from Chesterfield.

“He’s looked really sharp in training, and will only strengthen the squad,” the United captain added. “He’s a very attacking player, and for me was Chesterfield’s best player. The lads that have come on board have strengthened the squad and settled in.”