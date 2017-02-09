Sheffield United: ‘I won’t put our future at risk’ vows Blades boss

Overhauling Sheffield United’s first team squad will not threaten their attempt to become a sustainable football club, Chris Wilder insisted last night.

Such has been the sheer scale of change under the 49-year-old’s stewardship, only four of the 14 players who featured during last season’s visit to Peterborough remain on the books ahead of Saturday’s meeting at London Road.

But Wilder said: “Looking at the deals, even with (Samir) Carruthers, I hear people saying that we’ve played this for him or that for Simon Moore. Seriously, we’ve got value for money. I’m happy to say no, and have said no, if I think a club is demanding too much or personal demands are too high.”

Moore is believed to have commanded an initial fee of £250,000 when he arrived from Cardiff City six months ago while James Hanson, previously of Cardiff City, cost £150,000. Although another new signing, Jay O’Shea, was captured on loan, a facility fee of £50,000 is understood to have been paid.

“This place sells itself too, with the history, the tradition and the crowd,” Wilder added. “The facilities too. People want to play for it.”