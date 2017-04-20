Sheffield United: ‘I won’t take our great club for a ride’ pledges proud boss Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder has insisted that being a Sheffield United supporter means he will refuse to take unnecessary risks in the transfer market as the League One title-winners begin preparing for their return to the Championship.

Wilder, who achieved promotion at the first attempt after being appointed manager in May, delivered the pledge after citing his relationship with co-owners Kevin McCabe and HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as a key factor behind the club’s performance this term.

Kevin McCabe & HRH Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud � BLADES SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY

Wilder, whose side plays the penultimate match of its season at MK Dons this weekend, said: “We’ve done the recruitment well, in two windows. I’ve got to say the backing I’ve received from the Prince and from Kevin has been outstanding. They know what I’m about, I know what they’re about and they know that I care. I think, to be honest, they’ve had their pants pulled down in the past. They know that won’t happen with me.

“It’s taking money out of my pals’ pockets, my mates who are on the terraces,” Wilder added. “So we have value for money. And I think we’ve got a proper club and a proper team.”

United enter Saturday’s meeting with Robbie Neilson’s side unbeaten in 15 outings and boasting a 14 point lead over second-placed Bolton Wanderers.

Speaking earlier this month, Wilder revealed he has already identified which players will be allowed to leave Bramall Lane during the close season. But, repeating his claim that “everyone has contributed to our success”, insisted he has delayed making a public announcement to avoid “anything overshadowing their achievements.”

Chris Wilder with Kevin McCabe and assistant manager Alan Knill �2016 Sport Image all rights reserved

“Nothing can ever take away from what these lads have done,” Wilder said. “They’ve deserved all the plaudits and the acclaim because they’ve put so much into it. But we’ve still got work to do. There are still two games for us to try and win because we want to finish on a high.”

United will conclude their 2016/17 campaign with against relegated Chesterfield next weekend.

Wilder, whose side set a new club record for the number of wins in a single league season, could rind the changes at Stadium mk but said: “Make no mistake, we’re taking it very, very seriously.”