Sheffield United: Is Stefan Scougall set for European football?

Stefan Scougall could be playing European football next season after St Johnstone expressed an interest in signing the former Sheffield United midfielder.

Scougall, who is also being monitored by Scottish Championship club St Mirren, is set to leave Bramall Lane after being told his contract will not be renewed when it expires next month.

Jay O'Shea has turned down the chance to join Sheffield United permanently

Tommy Wright, Chris Wilder’s counterpart at McDiarmid Park, has identified Scougall as his number one choice to replace Hibernian-bound Danny Swanson ahead of the forthcoming Europa League qualifiers.

The 24-year-old made 29 appearances, scoring five goals, as United powered towards the League One title and appeared destined to be handed a new deal until Jay O’Shea’s arrival on loan from Chesterfield limited his first team opportunities.

O’Shea, who rejected the chance to join Wilder’s squad on a permanent basis before Nathan Thomas’ move from Hartlepool earlier this week, could now join Paul Cook at either Portsmouth or Wigan Athletic. Cook, previously of Chesterfield, took charge at Fratton Park in 2015 but is believed to be interested in moving to the DW Stadium.

Scougall’s compatriot Marc McNulty, who is also leaving United, enjoyed a prolific spell on loan at Portsmouth two seasons ago and could also emerge as a target for the former Wigan midfielder.

Mansfield Town have attempted to steal a march in the race for McNulty by reportedly guaranteeing him first team football at Field Mill while Bristol Rovers are also known to be monitoring his situation closely.