Sheffield United: ‘It will be a travesty if this team does not win the title’

Daniel Lafferty has claimed it will be an “absolute travesty” if Sheffield United fail to lift the League One title.

The Northern Ireland international was speaking after Chris Wilder’s side secured a place a place in the Championship next season with four matches to spare.

United enter Friday’s game at Port Vale nine points clear at the top of the table and 16 ahead of Fleetwood Town in third.

“I think it would be an absolute travesty if we didn’t win the league now,” Lafferty (pictured) said. “We’re nine points ahead and there’s 12 available. We’ve been the best team in the division and to be crowned champions would be the icing on the cake.

“We aimed to be promoted and we got that, and the manager wants us to reach 100 points which would be the maximum we could reach. We’re on a really good unbeaten run so hopefully we continue that on Friday with Port Vale away and then Bradford on the box on Monday, so we’ll be looking to finish it off in style.”

Lafferty, aged 28, joined United on loan from Burnley in August before signing a permanent contract earlier this year.

Daniel Lafferty is moving to Sheffield this summer

Despite still being based in the North-West, he plans to move to Sheffield during the close season.

“Every game’s been like an away game for me as I stay overnight, so I have to have a supportive family behind me,” he said. “Getting up way before anyone else at the club needs to was tough but next year I’ll be moving to the Sheffield area to make things easier.”

Meanwhile, United have confirmed tickets for the visit to Vale Park and next weekend’s trip to MK Dons have sold-out.

Club officials also released details of the second phase of their season ticket drive. An offer, which freezed renewal prices until it was decided which division United would be playing in next term, has been suspended following last weekend’s win over Northampton Town.

Daniel Lafferty says he is loving life at Bramall Lane. Picture Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Phase two of the scheme, which involved a 10 per rise, is scheduled to finish on May 31. A 15 per cent increase will be applicable after that date.

Adults renewing before the latest deadline can watch United from £13.78 a game. Prices for juniors will continue to start from £1.74 per match.