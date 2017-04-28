Sheffield United: Jay O’Shea CAN play against Chesterfield on Sunday

Jay O’Shea has received permission to appear against his parent club Chesterfield at Bramall Lane this weekend.

The former Republic of Ireland under-21 international joined Sheffield United on loan earlier this seasons and had been expected to miss Sunday’s game.

Jay O'Shea can play on Sunday: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

But, under the terms of their agreement with Gary Caldwell’s side, the League One champions can select O’Shea for the final match of the campaign. It means the 28-year-old, whose long-term future is expected to be decided next week, could find himself in the unusual position of attempting to beat the team which has employed him for the past four-and-a-half seasons.

O’Shea, whose contract at the Proact Stadium expires at the end of the campaign, has spoken publicly about his desire to earn a permanent move to United.

Wilder, whose team will finish the campaign on 100 points if they overcome Chesterfield, is likely to reveal whether or not that wish has been granted when United publish their retained and released list shortly after deciding “it might distract from what this group has achieved” to make an announcement “before we complete our schedule.”

United are understood to have paid Chesterfield a £50,000 loan fee to acquire O’Shea’s services during the January transfer window. Previously of Birmingham City and MK Dons, he has made 10 appearances and scored three goals since.