Sheffield United: Jay O'Shea leaves Bramall Lane after turning down two-year contract at Championship-bound Blades

Jay O'Shea has rejected Sheffield United's offer of a two-year contract to join the Blades in the Championship.

United confirmed O'Shea's decision this morning, with speculation rife that he will move to Wigan if Paul Cook - his former boss at Chesterfield - leaves Portsmouth for the DW Stadium.

O'Shea spent the second half of the season on loan at Bramall Lane from Chesterfield, and scored three goals as United sealed the League One title and hit the 100-point barrier.

He was offered a two-year deal by Blades boss Chris Wilder, but turned it down. Wilder said: "We offered Jay a good two-year deal but he has exercised his right to turn it down and look elsewhere.

"We thank him for his contribution in the second half of the season and wish him all the best for the future."

Wilder revealed last week that he had set a deadline to receive O'Shea's decision over the contract: “Jay has obviously got to do what he thinks what’s best for him and his family,” he added.

“I totally get that, everyone would be the same. Nothing untoward has happened and I understand him taking some time to make sure everything is right. Equally, we also want to get things done and he’ll understand that too. It’s all amicable.”

O'Shea, talking after the celebrations that surrounded United lifting the trophy, ironically against the Spireites on the last day of the season, admitted signing for United would be a "dream move".

“It couldn’t have gone any better [at United]," he added.

"Obviously coming here I knew we were going to be in a title race and to end it the way we did is just magnificent – what a day.

“It was brilliant to have the kids on the pitch like that, pictures you’ll keep forever.”

