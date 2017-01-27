Sheffield United: Jay O’Shea thinks he has joined the best after becoming a Blade

New Sheffield United signing Jay O’Shea believes he has joined the best team in League One.

O’Shea, who will spend the rest of the season with the League One leaders, was a member of the team beaten 4-1 by Chris Wilder’s side at the Proact Stadium two months ago.

Jay O'Shea in action for Chesterfield

And, having also faced Scunthorpe and Bolton Wanderers before leaving north Derbyshire, he said: “Playing against all the sides, I think Sheffield United are the best. There’s been a few bad results where they’ve not won recently but I still think they’ll be right up there. From what I’ve seen and what I know, I’ve got no doubts about that.”

Wilder, whose team are without a match tomorrow after their visit to Oxford was postponed, has enjoyed a busy week in the transfer market.

James Hanson, previously of Bradford City, also completed a move to United on Tuesday but, like O’Shea, was forced to miss the game against Fleetwood Town.

“There’s so much quality here,” O’Shea, aged 28, said.” Okay, there’s been a few bad results recently where things haven’t gone the club’s way. Hopefully, though, us two new lads, we can give things a bit of a lift because everyone here has been so welcoming to us.

“With no game at the weekend, it gives us a chance to settle in more. But I wish there was a game. I was hoping to get the deal done in time and be involved on Tuesday. But it wasn’t to be. I’ll work hard and hope to be involved in the next game.”

“Once I got notified that there was interest and that they had approached Chesterfield, it was something I definitely wanted to do,” he added. “Especially at this stage of my career, with where I think this club is going.”