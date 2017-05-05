Sheffield United: League One champions publish their retained and released list

Stefan Scougall and Marc McNulty will leave Sheffield United later this summer, the League One champions have confirmed.

Matt Done, Chris Hussey and James Wilson could also depart Bramall Lane after being transfer-listed as manager Chris Wilder begins planning for the new Championship season.

But Kieron Freeman, Jake Wright, Chris Basham, Paul Coutts and Billy Sharp were this morning informed that the club plans to trigger clauses, contained within their present contracts, extending their stays in South Yorkshire.

Jay O’Shea, who spent the second half of last term on loan with Wilder’s side, has been offered a permanent contract.