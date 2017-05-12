Sheffield United: League One-winning manager Chris Wilder picks up another award

He's led his side to the League One title and was named manager of the month for April, after a remarkable run of six wins from six that saw Sheffield United hit the 100 point barrier.

And Chris Wilder has today picked up another gong - scooping the Eurovision League One Manager of the Year award from popular football website, The Sack Race.

Managers were ranked using an Eurovision-style format, awarding 12 points for the league's best manager, 10 for the second and eight for third. all the way down to one.

And Wilder took top spot by 15 points, from Fleetwood's Uwe Rosler in second - and finished a whopping 94 ahead of Scunthorpe's Graham Alexander in third, highlighting United's dominance of League One this season.

Mike Holden, of The Sack Race, says: "The process is both thorough and extensive, making the end result difficult to dispute. But this is Eurovision remember, so don’t be too surprised if you spot the odd historical link between certain clubs and managers, not to mention a bit of geographical bias here and there!

"Chris Wilder was highly unfortunate to miss out on the League Two award last season, when he romped to the League Two title as Northampton boss with 99 points, only to be pipped by John Coleman. But nothing was going to stand in his way this time around as he hit the ton with Sheffield United. No fewer than 15 voters gave Wilder top marks and five of the remaining eight ranked him second.

"The achievement was remarkable given the high-profile gaffers who had failed at Bramall Lane prior to him. Nigel Clough and Nigel Adkins are both managers of Championship repute but had failed in their attempts to galvanise the Blades in recent seasons. Now Wilder gets a shot at the second tier for the first time having ended United’s six-year exile in scintillating style, averaging two goals scored per game."

Bolton may have joined United in the Championship, but finishing second in the table only earned their boss Phil Parkinson fourth place in the standings. Bradford's Stuart McCall, a former Blade, was fifth. See the full standings here.