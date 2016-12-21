Sheffield United: Manager says ‘there must be consequences’ after poor displays

Sheffield United’s next opponents have been handed a draconian punishment after sliding to the bottom of League One.

Oldham Athletic’s players, who visit Bramall Lane on Boxing Day, were informed they would no longer be provided with free food following a miserable run of form which has left them three points from safety.

Although the decision was taken by chairman Simon Corney, Oldham’s manager Stephen Robinson appeared to back the decision by insisting his team must take responsibility for their predicament.

“The chairman took away the food and there had to be a consequence,” he said. “The boys were fed and watered and treated very well. They haven’t had that for two weeks and rightly so.”

Like United, Oldham face a busy Christmas period with the trip to South Yorkshire one of three matches they will play in eight days. Robinson, who is operating under a transfer embargo, has questioned his team’s ability to cope with both the mental and physical demands of the competition. Presumably to try and provoke a response against Chris Wilder’s side.

“They have to take it on board themselves, so if they can’t play Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, we can only control so much of it,” he said. “They have to live their lives right and I’m not saying they don’t but there’s certainly something missing when it comes to the third game in a week.”