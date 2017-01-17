Sheffield United: Manchester United’s Joe Riley joins the League One leaders

Manchester United’s Joe Riley has officially completed his loan transfer to Bramall Lane.

The youngster met his new Sheffield United team mates at the club’s Steelphalt Academy training complex this morning after signing an agreement until the end of the season with Chris Wilder’s side.

Riley, aged 20, said: “I’m delighted to be here and can’t wait to get out there and hopefully show what I’m all about. To be able to come to Sheffield United is brilliant for me. It’s a move that ticks every box and makes perfect sense.”

As The Star revealed earlier this month, United’s coaching staff approached Old Trafford about the possibility of acquiring Riley after being impressed by his performances at under-23 level. A midfielder who can also operate at wing-back, Riley is the second new player to join the League One leaders during this month’s transfer window following Samir Carruthers’ arrival from MK Dons.

Although Carruthers will miss Saturday’s game against Gillingham through injury, Riley is expected to be named in the United squad which hosts Adrian Pennock’s side.

“I’m really looking forward to getting involved and helping the lads to try and get promotion,” Riley said. “They’ve made a really good start and I want to be a part of helping that carry on.

“The manager (Wilder) has explained what he wants from me and I’ll be doing everything to try and give him and the team that.”