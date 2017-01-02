Sheffield United: Marc McNulty back at Blades after being recalled from loan at Bradford

Marc McNulty is on the bench for Sheffield United at Bury this afternoon after being recalled early from his loan spell at Yorkshire rivals Bradford.

The Scottish striker joined City earlier this season on a season-long loan deal but Chris Wilder has activated a clause to end that agreement early.

Sources close to Valley Parade say that Wilder made the move last night, with Leon Clarke missing through injury. The striker played 16 times for City, with six starts, and scored once.

Bantams boss Stuart McCall told the Bradford Telegraph and Argus: "Chris kept me in the loop all last week and they want five strikers."

“We’re spinning a few plates,” Wilder said before the news was confirmed.

“We’re looking at a couple of different things and we’ll do what we think is best for us. That is the bottom line, what’s right for Sheffield United Football Club.”